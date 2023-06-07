American International Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Avista by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth $754,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 98.93%.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

