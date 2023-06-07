American International Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Assurant by 32.4% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.94. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $185.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

