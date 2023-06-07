American International Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $4,972,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $605,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,902,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. Stephens increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

