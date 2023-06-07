American International Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UCBI. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

