American International Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

