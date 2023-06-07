American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $2,903,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $2,903,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.36.

RXDX stock opened at $198.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84. The company has a current ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $199.08.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 3,768.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

