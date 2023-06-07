American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

