American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,604,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after purchasing an additional 455,024 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,159,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,551,000 after buying an additional 330,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $153.04 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.45 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

