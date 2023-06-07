American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.
Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $83.42.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
