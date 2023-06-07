American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in California Resources by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of California Resources by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth $895,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $802,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CRC. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on California Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

