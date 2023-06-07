American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Livent by 86.2% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

