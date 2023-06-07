American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE SEE opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

