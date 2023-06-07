American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

CBU opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBU. Raymond James upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

