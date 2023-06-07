American International Group Inc. Purchases 29,278 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 3,935.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,278 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

