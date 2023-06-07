American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

