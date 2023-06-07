American International Group Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,203.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 271,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 251,124 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 23,250 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $536,377.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 954,670 shares in the company, valued at $22,024,236.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,000 shares of company stock worth $4,472,582. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.83.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.36%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

