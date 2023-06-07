American International Group Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 228,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

AEL opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

