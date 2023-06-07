American International Group Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 956,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $115.36.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

