American International Group Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $21,554,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 2,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 93,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albany International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,307,000 after buying an additional 37,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN stock opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

