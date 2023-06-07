American International Group Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $3,820,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Workday by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,203 shares of company stock worth $8,418,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $215.00 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.73 and a 200-day moving average of $191.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

