American International Group Inc. Sells 1,548 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in News by 36.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in News by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in News in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in News by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Company Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

