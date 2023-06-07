American International Group Inc. Sells 1,709 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.