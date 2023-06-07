American International Group Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Diodes by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $152,643.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,553. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Articles

