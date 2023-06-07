American International Group Inc. Sells 192 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,197.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,228 shares of company stock valued at $5,783,687 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPXC. William Blair began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

