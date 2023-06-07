American International Group Inc. Sells 199 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of CWT opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.50. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $66.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.