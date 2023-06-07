American International Group Inc. Sells 1,996 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,500,000 after buying an additional 924,321 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 713,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWNK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

