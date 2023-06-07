American International Group Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 14.2% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE FSS opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.