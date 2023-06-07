American International Group Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,836,000 after acquiring an additional 158,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,256,000 after buying an additional 214,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,368.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,130 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABCB stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

