American International Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 723.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,105,000 after acquiring an additional 454,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,241,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 44.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 299,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $115.66 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.22.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.30 million. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.