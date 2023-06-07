American International Group Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average is $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock valued at $248,941,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

