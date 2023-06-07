American International Group Inc. Sells 670 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 100,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 79,323 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 165,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

See Also

