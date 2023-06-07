American International Group Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

