American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AAON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,351,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in AAON by 376.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AAON. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities lowered AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

AAON Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $104.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $242,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

