American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $3,829,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

