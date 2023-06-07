American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of AEIS opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.98. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $102.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $576,680. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

