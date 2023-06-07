American Software, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Software in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for American Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Software’s FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get American Software alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Software Stock Performance

American Software Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.67 million, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Software

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $28,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $28,467.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,090. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Software by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,040,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,717 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 763.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 58,025 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 967,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.