American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.02. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

