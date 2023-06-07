AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 311.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

