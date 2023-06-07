Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Agilent Technologies (A)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2023 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $168.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Securities from $170.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $164.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Agilent Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2023 – Agilent Technologies is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of A opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $421,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

