Analyzing Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) & Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Aspira Women’s Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group $5,760.00 1,036.47 -$1.71 million N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health $8.18 million 2.83 -$27.17 million ($13.19) -0.21

Profitability

Virax Biolabs Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspira Women’s Health.

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health -278.48% -291.79% -124.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Virax Biolabs Group and Aspira Women’s Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspira Women’s Health 0 2 0 0 2.00

Aspira Women’s Health has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 979.14%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

Summary

Virax Biolabs Group beats Aspira Women’s Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products. It also distributes nebulizing machines and smart wearable devices that alert employees to help them follow social distance guidelines. In addition, the company operates an online platform that sells ViraxClear and ViraxCare products. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, employees, individual consumers, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering. Its product pipeline includes OvaWatch, a non-invasive blood-based risk assessment test to determine ovarian cancer risk for patients with an adnexal mass; and Endocheck, an in-development non-invasive blood test designed as an aid in the identification of endometriosis for patients with suspected endometriosis earlier in their prognosis journey. In addition, the company operates Aspira Synergy, a testing platform and cloud service; and owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and national and regional laboratories. The company distributes its products through its national sales force, its platform Aspira Synergy, and a marketing and distribution agreement with BioReference Health, LLC. It has a research agreement with Harvard Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Medical University Lodz to evaluate the microRNA technology in combination with Aspira technologies for the development of an early detection test for ovarian cancer; and a strategic alliance with Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Austin, Texas.

