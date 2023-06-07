Anglo American (LON:AAL) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,700 ($33.57) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,500 ($31.08).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($42.27) to GBX 3,200 ($39.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.51) to GBX 3,400 ($42.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($40.40) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,170 ($39.41).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,418 ($30.06) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,482.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,932.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,223.50 ($27.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,036 ($50.17). The company has a market capitalization of £32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 823.66, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Anglo American Company Profile

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($30.99) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,485.74). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 672 shares of company stock worth $1,675,781. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.