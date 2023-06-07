Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGLOY. Barclays raised Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Anglo American from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($41.65) to GBX 3,150 ($39.16) in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($36.67) to GBX 3,050 ($37.92) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,180.00.

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Anglo American Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 5.68%.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

