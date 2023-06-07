Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,452 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

