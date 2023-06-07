Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 13,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 74,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 666.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth $154,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

