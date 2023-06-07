Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 13,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 74,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Annovis Bio Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio
About Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annovis Bio (ANVS)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.