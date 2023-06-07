AO World (LON:AO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 51 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.65) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) price objective on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 69 ($0.86).

Shares of LON AO opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.16. The company has a market cap of £405.56 million, a P/E ratio of -857.50, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

