Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CFO Sells $6,196,375.20 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
