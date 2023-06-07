Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. Compass Point lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

APLE stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,208,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Articles

