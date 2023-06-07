Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

