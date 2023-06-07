Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

