Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day moving average of $153.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $184.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

